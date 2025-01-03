Police search for boy missing from Doncaster who could be in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager missing from Yorkshire who could be in Wigan.

The 14-year-old boy, who has been named only as Solomon, was last seen on Chequer Road, Doncaster at 5pm on Sunday.

He is believed to be in Greater Manchester and has links to Scholes and Manchester.

Police shared Solomon’s photograph and an appeal to find him as they want to make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting MSP/06A1/0003121/24.