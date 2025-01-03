Police search for boy missing from Doncaster who could be in Wigan
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for help to find a teenager missing from Yorkshire who could be in Wigan.
The 14-year-old boy, who has been named only as Solomon, was last seen on Chequer Road, Doncaster at 5pm on Sunday.
He is believed to be in Greater Manchester and has links to Scholes and Manchester.
Police shared Solomon’s photograph and an appeal to find him as they want to make sure he is safe.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting MSP/06A1/0003121/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.