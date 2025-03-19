Police search for missing girl, 14, who could be in Wigan
Fourteen-year-old Lexie Hurst was last seen in the Pennylands area of Skelmersdale at around 11.40 am on Monday.
Lexie is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of a slim build and with two-tone hair – the top of the head being brown and the bottom is black.
When she was last seen, she was wearing pyjamas and plain black trainers, but she may have changed clothes since then, police say, with recent information suggesting she is now wearing all black.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are now concerned for Lexie’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.
"If you have seen Lexie or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting 512 17/03/2025.”