Police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses to a horror smash on the motorway near Wigan that left a van driver fighting for his life.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called to the M6 northbound carriageway between Shevington and Leyland at 10.45am today (Friday July 18) following reports of a van colliding with a stationary skip wagon.

The van driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in intensive care at this time.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service engines were called to the scene to douse the flames engulfing the vehicle as the carriageway was closed to traffic and remained so for more than six hours.

Traffic had returned to normal on the M6 in the early evening following this morning's crash

Police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding while the motorway was shut and detours – which caused long tailbacks – were in place.

It has now reopened, although one lane remains closed between junction 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland).

A force spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or dashcam footage that could assist us in our inquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 462 of July 18 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]