Repair work continues on M6 at Wigan after three-vehicle smash

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Aug 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 17:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The M6 in Wigan is now fully open southbound after a “serious” crash involving a lorry, car and camper van.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the motorway, between junctions 27 at Standish and 28 for Leyland, on Friday following the collision at 2.10pm.

Fire crews from Wigan, Leigh and Ormskirk attended the scene after an HGV heading south collided with the central reservation and overturned, hitting a Toyota Prius and Peugeot Autosleeper on the northbound carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amazingly there appear to have been no major injuries sustained by the three vehicles’ occupants and the firefighters were not required to cut anyone out of wreckage.

But Wigan watch manager Mike Fairhurst said: “It was a real mess and there will be a lot of recovery work, including repairing the barrier and resurfacing the road.

"No-one was trapped, thankfully, so we assisted North West Ambulance personnel and helped with the clearing up.”

That clearing up continued through the night and beyond the 24-hour point since the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been no further updates from the authorities since the early hours of Saturday but Wigan Today can report that the southbound carriageway of the motorway is now fully open and only the outside lane of the northbound carriageway is closed as work on the barrier and surface continues.

At the time of reporting, traffic was moving freely in both directions;.

Related topics:WiganEmergency servicesHGVLeylandStandish

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.