Police are continuing to appeal for help to find a Wigan borough man who has been missing since Friday.

The man – named only as Anthony – was last seen at around 3.20pm at the Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh.

Police say they are concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anthony, 36, is described as a white male, around 5ft 8in tall, with grey hair and of a medium build.

Police are trying to find a missing man named Anthony

He was wearing a red Roma football club jersey top, blue jeans and black trainers, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting MSP/06LL/0001845/25.