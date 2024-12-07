Search for missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Wigan

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster, who police have named only as Amelia, was last seen at 3.10pm on Friday in Wigan.

Police say they want to make sure she is safe and well.

Amelia is described as 5ft 1in tall, of medium build, with shoulder-lengthy, mousy brown hair with highlights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police shared this photograph as they search for 12-year-old Amelia

She was wearing her school uniform of a black skirt, navy blazer and black socks, and was carrying a black tote bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 1032, quoting reference MSP/06LL/0002984/24.