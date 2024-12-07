Search for missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Wigan
Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
The youngster, who police have named only as Amelia, was last seen at 3.10pm on Friday in Wigan.
Police say they want to make sure she is safe and well.
Amelia is described as 5ft 1in tall, of medium build, with shoulder-lengthy, mousy brown hair with highlights.
She was wearing her school uniform of a black skirt, navy blazer and black socks, and was carrying a black tote bag.