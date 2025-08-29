Search for missing boy, 17, last seen in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who was last seen in Wigan town centre three days ago.

They are “becoming increasingly worried” about 17-year-old AJ and “want to make sure he is safe and well”.

In an appeal on social media, they said AJ was last seen in Wigan town centre on Tuesday.

At the time he was wearing grey combat pants, a black T-shirt and light grey Nike trainers.

He is described as being a white male, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

Anyone with information about AJ’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 7094, quoting log August 23.

