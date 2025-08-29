Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who was last seen in Wigan town centre three days ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are “becoming increasingly worried” about 17-year-old AJ and “want to make sure he is safe and well”.

In an appeal on social media, they said AJ was last seen in Wigan town centre on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time he was wearing grey combat pants, a black T-shirt and light grey Nike trainers.

He is described as being a white male, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

Anyone with information about AJ’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 7094, quoting log August 23.