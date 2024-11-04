Police are appealing for help to find a missing girl from Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girl – identified only as Shanae – was last seen on Red Rock Lane, Haigh, at around 4pm on Friday.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with long black curly hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Shanae and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log MSP/06LL/0002730/24.