Search for missing girl who was last seen in Wigan on Friday
Police are appealing for help to find a missing girl from Wigan.
The girl – identified only as Shanae – was last seen on Red Rock Lane, Haigh, at around 4pm on Friday.
She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with long black curly hair.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Shanae and want to make sure she is safe and well.”
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log MSP/06LL/0002730/24.