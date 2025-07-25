Police are appealing for help to find a man who was last seen leaving Wigan Infirmary more than 24 hours ago.

The 60-year-old, who has been publicly identified only as John, left the hospital at around 12.45am on Thursday.

He is described as being a white male, 6ft tall, of medium build and with a grey beard.

He was wearing a black flat cap, black and white scarf, black leather jacket and grey shorts when he was last seen.

Police say he was carrying a large black backpack, with a yellow sleeping bag at the bottom, and a guitar in a black case.

Anyone who sees John or knows where he is can contact police by calling 0161 856 7390 or 7969, quoting MSP/06LL/0001438/25.