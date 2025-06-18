Search for missing man last seen in Wigan four days ago

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 16:32 BST
Police say they are concerned for a missing man who was last seen in Wigan.

Dale Waterworth, 32, was on Ince Green Lane, Ince, on Saturday but has not ben seen since.

He is white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He has a tattoo “Refuse to sink” with roses and an anchor on his forearm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When he was last seen, Dale was wearing a black baseball cap, a black North Face coat, a grey Adidas shirt with a grey camouflage pattern across the centre, light blue shorts and white and black trainers.

Dale Waterworth has been missing since Saturdayplaceholder image
Dale Waterworth has been missing since Saturday

Dale has links to Wigan, Warrington, Chorley and Blackpool.

Anyone who has seen Dale or knows where he might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0500 of June 16. For immediate sightings, call 999.

Related topics:PoliceWiganAdidasChorley
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice