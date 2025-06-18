Police say they are concerned for a missing man who was last seen in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Waterworth, 32, was on Ince Green Lane, Ince, on Saturday but has not ben seen since.

He is white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He has a tattoo “Refuse to sink” with roses and an anchor on his forearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was last seen, Dale was wearing a black baseball cap, a black North Face coat, a grey Adidas shirt with a grey camouflage pattern across the centre, light blue shorts and white and black trainers.

Dale Waterworth has been missing since Saturday

Dale has links to Wigan, Warrington, Chorley and Blackpool.

Anyone who has seen Dale or knows where he might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0500 of June 16. For immediate sightings, call 999.