Search for missing man last seen in Wigan four days ago
Police say they are concerned for a missing man who was last seen in Wigan.
Dale Waterworth, 32, was on Ince Green Lane, Ince, on Saturday but has not ben seen since.
He is white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He has a tattoo “Refuse to sink” with roses and an anchor on his forearm.
When he was last seen, Dale was wearing a black baseball cap, a black North Face coat, a grey Adidas shirt with a grey camouflage pattern across the centre, light blue shorts and white and black trainers.
Anyone who has seen Dale or knows where he might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0500 of June 16. For immediate sightings, call 999.