Police are appealing for help to find a Wigan man who has been missing since Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old man, who has only been named by the police as Ian, was last seen on Blackhorse Street, Bolton shortly after 10.35am that day.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short, dark blonde hair and a ginger moustache and beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wearing a dark blue/black waterproof jacket with a hood and white logo on the left chest area, dark blue/black trousers and dark blue/black Adidas trainers with white stripes and a tan sole.

Police are searching for this 38-year-old man named Ian

Police say he may be driving a black Vauxhall Corsa with the registration JJ57 COB.

He is also believed to have been carrying a small black rucksack, a white/clear carrier bag and a dark/black plastic bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 3063 of December 1.