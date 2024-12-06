Search for missing Wigan man who was last seen in Bolton town centre

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Dec 2024, 08:23 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a Wigan man who has been missing since Sunday.

The 38-year-old man, who has only been named by the police as Ian, was last seen on Blackhorse Street, Bolton shortly after 10.35am that day.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short, dark blonde hair and a ginger moustache and beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was wearing a dark blue/black waterproof jacket with a hood and white logo on the left chest area, dark blue/black trousers and dark blue/black Adidas trainers with white stripes and a tan sole.

Police are searching for this 38-year-old man named Ianplaceholder image
Police are searching for this 38-year-old man named Ian

Police say he may be driving a black Vauxhall Corsa with the registration JJ57 COB.

He is also believed to have been carrying a small black rucksack, a white/clear carrier bag and a dark/black plastic bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 3063 of December 1.

Related topics:WiganBoltonAdidasPolice
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice