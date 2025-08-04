Emergency services were called when a tree fell onto a car in Wigan during Storm Floris.

Fire crews rushed to Warrington Lane, Scholes, at 3.20pm on Monday to help the driver of what is believed to be a taxi.

Passers-by had already stopped to help the man and firefighters got him out of the car so he could be seen by paramedics.

A fire service spokesman said: “At around 3.20pm today, two fire engines from Hindley and Wigan fire stations and the enhanced rescue unit from Leigh fire station attend an incident involving a tree falling onto a car on Warrington Lane, Wigan.

A tree fell onto the car on Warrington Lane

“Crews arrived quickly and removed one person from the vehicle before passing them into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

"Firefighters departed after roughly half an hour in attendance."

Warrington Lane was closed at the junction with Darlington Street East and drivers in the surrounding areas faced delays.

Storm Floris brought travel disruption to northern parts of the UK, particularly Scotland, on Monday, with roads and railway lines blocked by fallen trees amid high winds.