By Charles Graham
Published 5th Sep 2024, 08:00 BST

A supermarket warehouse was evacuated early today (September 5) after a forklift truck caught light.

Fire crews from Atherton and Farnworth attended the Aldi on Bridgewater Avenue, Middle Hulton in Bolton, at 5.50am after a driver was forced to abandon their vehicle as smoke and flames began pouring out of it.

The truck’s battery was blamed for the blaze which had been put out by the time the firefighters arrived, but they disconnected it and took it to a safe location outside.

Damage – although severe – was restricted to the battery and cabling and eventually staff were allowed to return inside.

No-one came to any harm, reported Atherton watch manager Lewis Cross.

