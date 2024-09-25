Three people pulled from blaze after firefighters rushed to Wigan borough house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people were rescued from a burning house after a blaze broke out in the early hours.

Firefighters rushed to Crown Grove, in Higher Folds, after being informed a house was alight at around 1.50am on Wednesday.

Crews had to force their way into the property to rescue the three people who were trapped inside.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 1.50am this morning, four fire engines from Farnworth, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh fire stations attended a house fire on Crown Grove, Leigh.

A general view of Crown Grove, Higher Folds, where the fire took place

“Crews arrived quickly and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one door ram and one reciprocating saw to rescue three people from the property.

"Firefighters liaised with North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe before departing after roughly an hour at the scene.”

An ambulance service spokesman said no-one was taken to hospital after the fire.