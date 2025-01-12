Traffic brought to a standstill after motorway crash in Wigan
Wigan motorists are warned to expect major delays following a crash on a stretch of the motorway
A social media post by Lancashire Road Police said: “Please be advised that the M6 is closed in both directions, close to Junction 27 due to a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area, we're working as quickly as we can to help those in stand-still.
“This will be closed for some time but we will update when we are able.”
