Wigan motorists are warned to expect major delays following a crash on a stretch of the motorway

The M6 is closed in both directions from J27 at Standish and J28 at Leyland.

A social media post by Lancashire Road Police said: “Please be advised that the M6 is closed in both directions, close to Junction 27 due to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area, we're working as quickly as we can to help those in stand-still.

“This will be closed for some time but we will update when we are able.”