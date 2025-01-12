Traffic brought to a standstill after motorway crash in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jan 2025, 17:09 BST
Wigan motorists are warned to expect major delays following a crash on a stretch of the motorway

The M6 is closed in both directions from J27 at Standish and J28 at Leyland.

A social media post by Lancashire Road Police said: “Please be advised that the M6 is closed in both directions, close to Junction 27 due to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area, we're working as quickly as we can to help those in stand-still.

“This will be closed for some time but we will update when we are able.”

