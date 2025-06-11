A person has sadly died after being hit by a train in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident near Gathust railway station at around 7.20pm on Tuesday June 10.

Despite their best efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding their death.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Gathurst railway station

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Gathurst railway station at around 7.20pm yesterday (June 10) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents reported a large police presence under the railway bridge near to Martland Mill.

Services between Manchester Oxford Road, Manchester Victoria, Stalybridge, Wigan Wallgate and Southport were disrupted until shortly before 10pm, with many services cancelled or severely delayed, with rail replacement bus services put in place.