Two men are in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Wigan.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to Pemberton after a collision between a lorry and a motorbike at around 7.05pm on Wednesday.

Police say the lorry was travelling along Ormskirk Road, while a motorbike with two riders was going the opposite way.

As the lorry went to turn right onto Enfield Street, it entered the motorbike’s path and they collided.

Both motorbike riders – men in their 30s – suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Ormskirk Road was closed throughout the night but reopened on Thursday morning.

Police inquiries are ongoing and officers from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit are now appealing for information.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting log 3083 of March 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.