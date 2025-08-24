Two men treated for dog bites at deserted Wigan factory

Two men were treated for dog bite wounds after a confrontation between trespassers and security guards at an abandoned Wigan factory.

Police and paramedics were called to the former Nippon Electric Glass plant off Leigh Road in Hindley Green yesterday (Saturday August 23) morning after receiving a report that there had been a stand-off and injuries sustained.

Officers say that a group of people had made their way onto the site with a dog and were “acting aggressively” towards security personnel and their dogs.

At some point two men – one believed to be a security patrol, the other one of the attending group – suffered dog bite wounds.

The driveway up to the now abandoned Nippon factory at Hindley Green where the incident took place

Both were treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service staff and did not need to go to hospital.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that officers then issued what is called a Section 60C order which required the group of people and their dog to leave the area.

