Two Wigan M6 crashes: long queues form in rush hour

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jan 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 08:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rush hour traffic has been brought to a standstill at Wigan after a crash on the M6 was followed by another one on the same stretch.

Reports first came in of a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between junction 24 at Ashton-in-Makerfield and junction 23 at Haydock this morning (January 27).

Then as emergency repairs were taking place to fix the road before re-opening, a second smash took place close to the first accident scene.

Tailbacks have already developed as far back as junction 25 at Bryn.

Details about the nature and seriousness of the crashes have yet to be disclosed.

Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice