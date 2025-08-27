Wigan police have issued two appeals for help in tracking down local men who have disappeared, as fears grow for their safety.

The disappearances are not related, despite being released at the same time early today (Wednesday August 27).

Ian is 60, 6ft 1ins tall, with a shaved head and stubbly beard and was last seen at 10am last Friday (August 22) on Darlington Street near to the magistrates’ courts.

Ewan, 26, is of medium build with mousy-brown/ginger hair and 5ft 9ins tall. When last seen at Wigan Infirmary at 2.30pm on Saturday (August 23) he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, black Nike trainers with a yellow tick and he was carrying a yellow JD string sports bag.

Ian (left) has not been seen since 10am last Friday in Darlington Street; Ewan was last spotted at Wigan Infirmary at 2.30pm on Saturday

In both cases officers have said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for these men’s welfare and want to make sure they are safe and well.”

If anyone knows of either man’s whereabouts they are asked to ring police on 0161 856 0364. In Ewan’s case quote log 1639-26/08/2025; In Ian’s case quote log 2293-25/08/2025.