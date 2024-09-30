Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two firefighters were trapped in the wreckage of their engine after it careered out of control on the way to an emergency in Leigh, ploughed through railings and into a wall.

Police say that a passenger in the vehicle suffered injuries but they were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The engine from Leigh station was heading out on a 999 call regarding a man collapsed in a field when the vehicle crashed near the junction of Chapel Street and Manchester Road during torrential downpours.

Colleagues from Hindley station attended to free the two trapped occupants and a recovery operation was launched to retrieve the engine.

Manchester Road in Leigh sealed off to traffic last night after a fire engine crashed on the way to an emergency

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had initially told Wigan Today that the engine had ended up in the canal.

But Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) has since confirmed that it had actually crashed into a wall.

A GMFRS spokesperson said: “At around 10.20pm yesterday evening (Sunday September 29), firefighters were called to reports of a crash on Manchester Road in Leigh.

“Two fire engines from Hindley and Farnworth fire stations and the Enhanced Rescue Unit from Ashton fire station quickly arrived at the scene, which involved a fire engine that had crashed into a wall.

“Greater Manchester Police closed the road while firefighters used the Technical Response Unit to extricate one casualty, who was treated at the scene by colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and taken to hospital. Another casualty self-rescued from the vehicle.

“Crews were at the scene for around an hour and a half.”

A spokesperson for GMP confirmed that no members of the public were involved in the incident.

Manchester Road was closed for several hours while the rescue, clear-up and investigations took place.

Another fire crew was called out to attend the incident to which the stricken engine had been heading. A source said that it involved a “highly intoxicated male” lying in the middle of a field.