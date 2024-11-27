Firefighters descended on a home after an elderly couple’s air fryer burst into flames as they sat down for a meal.

Crews from Hindley, Leigh and Bolton attended the mid-terraced home in Church Street, Westhoughton, at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 26 after next-door neighbours smelt smoke in their house.

It emerged that a couple had been cooking baked potatoes in their Blaupunkt fryer, had served them up, but then shut the drawer, allowing the timer to run down and the heating to continue with nothing inside while they went to eat.

They smelt smoke, went back into the kitchen and saw the device on fire. They managed to douse the flames and take the appliance outside.

A general view of Church Street in Westhoughton where the air fryer fire broke out

Hindley watch manager Lewis Cross said: “The fire was out before we arrived and the only damage was really caused to the fryer itself which was melted on top.

"But there had been quite a lot of smoke, so much so that it had managed to get through to the home next door under the floor which is why the neighbours reported it.”

The crews managed to get rid of the fumes using natural ventillation rather than fans, and no-one came to any harm.

Afterwards Watch Manager Cross said: “The man told us that he had left the fryer to ‘ping off’ after taking the spuds out and it was then that it caught light.

"We would warn people not to leave cooking unattended and make sure you have working smoke alarms.

"They did have them in this house but the man told us they didn’t go off so we replaced them with new ones.”