Two Wigan homes were evacuated when an underground fire broke out nearby.

And experts say it could be a long time before the problem is completely solved.

Coal waste from the town’s long gone mining industry is said to have caught light in an embankment behind houses backing onto Wigan Road, Aspull.

Firefighters have been keeping vigil at the site near the Fingerpost for several days, hosing down the hot spot while council workers have been cutting down nearby trees to prevent any serious ignitions above ground.

It has been reported that residents in the Wigan Road and Haigh Road area had been complaining of a burning smell in the air for several days before anyone realised what the source was.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 5pm on Monday July 14, fire engines from across Bolton and Wigan fire stations were called to reports of a fire in the woodland area near Wigan Road, Aspull.

“The crews arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using specialist equipment worked with colleagues from the Mining Remediation Authority, Wigan Council and Candent Gas to stop the spread of the fire and make the area safe.

“Firefighters have been in attendance since last night and are still at the scene, dampening down any hot spots and monitoring gas levels.

“Two properties in the area have been evacuated and are now in the care of Wigan Council.”

Wigan Council didn’t comment further other than to say that it was expected that the evacuation would be a short-term arrangement.

But how long a watch needs to be kept on the area is anyone’s guess.

One Wigan firefighter told Wigan Today: “This is one of the consequences of Wigan’s mining heritage.

"Sometimes slag catches fire and it reaches the surface. Sometimes a tree will go up in flames and we are called out to dampen things down and make sure everything is safe.

"We have had several of these types of incident around the borough. There’s one in Atherton that has been going on for something like seven years!”