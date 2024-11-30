Squirting fuel during a car repair caused its engine to burst into flames outside the owner’s Wigan home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Hindley were called to an address in Kendal Road, Ince, at 3pm on Saturday November 30 after the accidental ignition.

A crew spokesman said the owner had been working on the vehicle’s fuel ignition system when some of the petrol squirted out of a pipe and, landing on hot parts of the engine, ignited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man managed to put the flames out with water before the crew arrived, but the firefighters nonetheless checked over the car, including scanning it with a thermal imaging camera to make sure there wasn’t any further risk of ignition, and issued some safety advice.

Damage was restricted to parts of the engine.