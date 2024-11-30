Wigan man's car engine in flames after accidental fuel spill
Firefighters from Hindley were called to an address in Kendal Road, Ince, at 3pm on Saturday November 30 after the accidental ignition.
A crew spokesman said the owner had been working on the vehicle’s fuel ignition system when some of the petrol squirted out of a pipe and, landing on hot parts of the engine, ignited.
The man managed to put the flames out with water before the crew arrived, but the firefighters nonetheless checked over the car, including scanning it with a thermal imaging camera to make sure there wasn’t any further risk of ignition, and issued some safety advice.
Damage was restricted to parts of the engine.
