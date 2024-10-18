Wigan road closed after "serious collision"

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Oct 2024, 08:20 GMT
Emergency services are at the scene of what police have described as a “serious road collision” in Wigan.

The collision took place on Winstanley Road at Billinge shortly before 7am today (Friday October 18) and a section of the main route has been cordoned off.

Details are scant at present but a Wigan Police post on social medai reads: “Police are in attendance at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Winstanley Road, Wigan.

“The road is currently closed in both directions between the junctions of Leyland Green Road and Wigan Road.

Winstanley Road, Billinge, has been cordoned off by police near its junction with Leyland Green RoadWinstanley Road, Billinge, has been cordoned off by police near its junction with Leyland Green Road
“This road closure is likely to remain in place for some time whilst we conduct our investigation.

"Officers are urging the public to find an alternative route and plan ahead as we understand this may cause disruption to normal commutes.”

