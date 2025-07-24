One of two air ambulances which were scrambled to the scene of the car and bike crash at Wigan's Saddle junction

A cyclist suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries” in a smash that brought chaos to Wigan’s roads.

The evening rush hour was brought to a standstill close to the Saddle junction at Newtown on Wednesday July 23 when a car was in collision with a pedal bike.

Both a man and boy were seen to have been injured and a red vehicle’s windscreen was smashed.

Two North West Air Ambulance helicopters were scrambled to the emergency as were several road ambulances and police cars as part of the junction was sealed off for around two and a half hours.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police this morning reads: “At around 6.15pm last night, we were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedal bike on the Saddle junction on Ormskirk Road, Wigan.

"A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

"A 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

"No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”