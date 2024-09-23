Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A girl suffered burns to her legs when she was hit by a firework rocket in a Wigan street.

Police are investigating the incident which took place in the early hours of yesterday (September 22) morning on Avondale Street in Standish.

It has been reported locally that the teenager was just being dropped off by a taxi when the pyrotechnic device hit her.

A neighbour said: “It’s not clear whether she was deliberately targeted or was just unlucky to be in its line of fire.

A general view of Avondale Street in Standish where a teenaged girl was hit by a firework

“But we’d heard there were some lads in a car nearby who were fooling about with fireworks and they were responsible.

"I hope she’s all right. This was terrifyingly reckless behaviour on the part of those who fired the rocket.”

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that it had taken a female to hospital for further treatment after being tended to at the scene, but provided no further details.

But a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “We were called to Avondale Street in Standish following reports of a disturbance and suggestions that fireworks were being set off.

"A female was struck by a firework and an ambulance took her hospital.

"Thankfully it did not appear that her injuries were significant and she was later allowed home.”

He said that no arrests had been made at this point but an appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward and for passing motorists’ dash cam footage and residents’ ring doorbell cameras to be studied for any evidence of what happened.

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 quoting log number 60 of September 22. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.