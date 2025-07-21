Woman, 41, found dead at Wigan home
The body of a 41-year-old woman was found at a home on a Wigan housing estate.
The grim discovery was made at an address on Rosebay Gardens in Standish on Wednesday July 16.
A large police presence was, according to a local resident, said to have been at the address for much of the day.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed today that a 41-year-old woman’s body had been found at the house at 12.34pm on that date.
They added that investigations had concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy and that details had been forwarded to the coroner in Bolton for the purposes of an inquest.