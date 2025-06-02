Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after Wigan incident

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, descended on a Wigan community after a woman was found seriously injured.

Locals in Standish Lower Ground reported seeing numerous police cars and the helicopter in the area on Sunday afternoon (June 1).

And Greater Manchester Police has now released a very brief statement about what it refers to as a “concern for welfare incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It reads: “We were called to an address on Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, at around 3.50pm on Sunday June 1.

The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled to the incident in Standish Lower GroundThe North West Air Ambulance was scrambled to the incident in Standish Lower Ground
The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled to the incident in Standish Lower Ground

"A female was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

It is believed that there are no suspicious circumstances and no-one else was involved.

Both the North West Ambulance Service and North West Air Ambulance have been contacted for comments.

Related topics:Emergency servicesWiganGreater Manchester Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice