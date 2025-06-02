Emergency services, including the air ambulance, descended on a Wigan community after a woman was found seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals in Standish Lower Ground reported seeing numerous police cars and the helicopter in the area on Sunday afternoon (June 1).

And Greater Manchester Police has now released a very brief statement about what it refers to as a “concern for welfare incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reads: “We were called to an address on Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, at around 3.50pm on Sunday June 1.

The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled to the incident in Standish Lower Ground

"A female was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

It is believed that there are no suspicious circumstances and no-one else was involved.

Both the North West Ambulance Service and North West Air Ambulance have been contacted for comments.