Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after Wigan incident
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, descended on a Wigan community after a woman was found seriously injured.
Locals in Standish Lower Ground reported seeing numerous police cars and the helicopter in the area on Sunday afternoon (June 1).
And Greater Manchester Police has now released a very brief statement about what it refers to as a “concern for welfare incident.”
It reads: “We were called to an address on Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, at around 3.50pm on Sunday June 1.
"A female was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
It is believed that there are no suspicious circumstances and no-one else was involved.
Both the North West Ambulance Service and North West Air Ambulance have been contacted for comments.