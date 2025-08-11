A woman was prevented from possibly harming herself at a Wigan beauty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, fire and ambulance were all mobilised to Haigh Plantations early on the morning of Monday August 11 after a 999 call voicing concerns for the welfare of a woman was received.

A woman was on a bridge within the grounds and there were fears that she might jump from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they arrived at the scene shortly after 6.30am and that a female was eventually talked down.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were all called to Haigh Woodland Park early on Monday morning

She was then put into the care of medical personnel.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said crews had attended but were not required.

Passers-by had spotted a number of emergency vehicles, including a GMFRS specialist recovery vehicle parked at Plantation Gates during the early rush hour.