Emergency services attend as two cars crash at junction in Wigan town centre

Emergency services were called when two cars crashed in Wigan town centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The smash happened at around 8pm on Sunday on River Way, at the junction with Central Park Way.
Paramedics, firefighters and police officers rushed to the area to help.
A fire service spokesperson said: “One fire engine from Wigan station quickly attended the scene. The collision involved two cars.
“Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”
Wigan Today has contacted the police and ambulance service for more information.