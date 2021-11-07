Emergency services dash to a Wigan main road after reports of a serious incident
A Wigan main road has reopened after a serous crash.
Emergency services attended a collision in Hindley around 10pm Saturday night (November 6.)
The A58 Castle Hill Road at the junction of Sandy Lane was closed in both directions following the incident.
Numerous emergency response vehicles were in attendance and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Transport for Greater Manchester confirmed on social media that the road was open again this morning.
Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police and the ambulance service for more information.
At the moment it has not been revealed the circumstances of the collision and how many vehicles involved.
