Emergency services descend on busy Wigan road after reports of collision
A busy road has been closed following a collision in Wigan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services rushed to Warrington Road, in Marus Bridge, after an incident on Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing ambulances and police cars, while the air ambulance was said to have landed nearby.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are responding to reports of a collision on Warrington Road, Wigan, following a call at around 5pm today.
"Road closures are in place while emergency services respond.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.