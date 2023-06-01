News you can trust since 1853
Emergency services have raced to a beauty spot near Wigan following concerns for a teenage girl’s safety.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

Police officers and firefighters were called to Carr Mill Dam shortly before 12.30pm today (June 1).

Search and rescue crews are currently working in the water.

Emergency services are currently at the scene
People are also being urged to stay away from the area.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “The incident is ongoing and we would ask people to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.

“More information will be provided on police social media and via the news media when we have it.”

