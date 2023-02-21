Emergency workers avert two Wigan bridge jump tragedies in one night
Two men were talked out of harming themselves after 999 workers found them on the parapets of Wigan bridges just hours apart.
Police experts and firefighters were in attendance at both emergencies which, thankfully, ended without anyone coming to any harm.
Officers first received calls of concern for the welfare of a man who was on the Orrell Road bridge overlooking the M6 at Orrell at around 11.30pm on Monday February 20.
It was after about an hour of mediations that he was brought to safety.
Only two hours after that incident had been resolved, police were called out again, this time after receiving reports voicing concern for the welfare of a man on the Seven Stars bridge overlooking the Leeds and Livepool Canal on Wallgate.
After further negotiations, this man too was brought to safety at 3.15pm, around 45 minutes after the alarm was raised.
A crew from Wigan fire station was in attendance as a precaution at both incidents.
If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans on 116 123.