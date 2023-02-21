Police experts and firefighters were in attendance at both emergencies which, thankfully, ended without anyone coming to any harm.

Officers first received calls of concern for the welfare of a man who was on the Orrell Road bridge overlooking the M6 at Orrell at around 11.30pm on Monday February 20.

It was after about an hour of mediations that he was brought to safety.

The Orrell Road bridge over the M6

Only two hours after that incident had been resolved, police were called out again, this time after receiving reports voicing concern for the welfare of a man on the Seven Stars bridge overlooking the Leeds and Livepool Canal on Wallgate.

After further negotiations, this man too was brought to safety at 3.15pm, around 45 minutes after the alarm was raised.

A crew from Wigan fire station was in attendance as a precaution at both incidents.

The Seven Stars bridge, Wallgate