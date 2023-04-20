A fund-raiser has been set up for Anthony Draper after he was killed when his bike crashed into the gatepost of a Wigan borough home.

He was travelling along Rutland Road, Tyldesley, when it is believed he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the brick gatepost of a property at around 10.50pm on Tuesday April 18.

Emergency services attended the incident but Mr Draper was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Draper, 29, died after losing control of his motorbike on the evening of Tuesday, April 18

The fund to help with funeral costs has now been set up by his family.

In it, his mum Jenny Draper said:

"Can’t believe I’m writing this. As some of you will already know Anthony Draper unfortunately had a tragic accident last night and didn’t pull through.

Anthony Draper loved his motorbikes, family say

"He was an amazing son, dad, brother, boyfriend, nephew and cousin. You will be greatly missed by all that knew you.

"No day will ever be the same without you. Love you my son. RIP.

"We would like to raise funds for the for cost of Anthony’s funeral. Any contribution is greatly received no matter how small to help to give Anthony the best send-off he deserves."

Anyone who would like to pay their respects in remembrance to Anthony Draper is invited to go along to a memorial event taking place from 7.45pm onwards today (Thursday) in Rutland Road. Please bring balloons, fireworks or candles of your choice.

Dozens of people have contributed to the fund-raiser since it was set up, and as of Thursday afternoon it stood at £1,655.

Among the tributes left was one which read: “Rest in Peace Ant. You will be missed by many. Thinking of all your family at this very devastating time.”

Many also left tributes on Facebook, including one which read: “Can’t believe the news we've received today! Life is too short, and you never know what’s around the corner. Anthony Draper fly high my pal.”

And another which said: “RIP Anthony Draper, top lad you will be missed but never forgotten, thinking of your family at this sad moment.”

Following Tuesday’s incident, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “The family of the rider are being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers are now appealing for witnesses - or anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage - to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or footage concerning the collision is asked to contact GMP on 0161 8564741 quoting incident 4149 of 18/04/2023.

A report can also be made via GMP's website: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

