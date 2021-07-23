A rare chance to buy a little oasis of Wigan’s beautiful countryside

T Fazakerley & Son, has been instructed to offer for sale approximately 8.6 acres on Brock Mill Lane for £125,000

Tucked away down the flight of 70 steps off Wigan Lane, along which the course of the River Douglas flows, is a stunning patch of land which comes in at over eight and a half acres.

T Fazakerley & Son, operating on Wrightington Street in Swinley, has been instructed to offer for sale approximately 8.6 acres on Brock Mill Lane for £125,000.

The land, which is easily accessible to Wigan and within close proximity to the 70 steps is steeped in history, it neighbours an area where Brock Mill Cottages once stood and also offers approximately 400m of fishing rights along the River Douglas.

Jack Sharpe of T Fazakerley & Son said: “It is very rare to see an opportunity such as this in a beautiful area and in such close proximity to the town of Wigan, when you walk down the 70 steps you really could be anywhere.”

“We are delighted to be instructed by the owner to sell this unique parcel of land, which is easily accessible to Wigan and we believe that with some imagination there are many opportunities for the land and we anticipate there to be high levels of interest from amenity/leisure perspective, graziers, investors and also from an environmental/bio-diversity angle.”

The instruction is the first parcel of agricultural land to be taken on since Mr Sharpe took the reins at the firm in May.

Mr Sharpe said he was relishing the opportunity to take charge of the family business, and has already started planning for a strong future, including turning the firm into a chartered surveyors, specialising in rural practice.

He said of the company’s namesake: “Thomas Fazakerley was a solicitor’s clerk at Healds, now Alker Ball Healds, in the early 1900s.

“The business was set up by Thomas together with his son Sydney in 1937, some of the original instructions dating back to 1909 are still managed by the firm today.

“My great grandfather Sydney passed away in 1976.

“It was then run by my grandfather, Brian Sydney Fazakerley.

“He was working full time up until he passed earlier this year. He was 82.”