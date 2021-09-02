Birds killed by netting under a Wigan motorway bridge

Sarah Keenan (pictured with her two children) is concerned about the birds getting stuck in the netting

Sarah Keenan, 42, was walking down Spring Road in Orrell when her five-year-old son, Jacob, spotted dead pigeons in the newly fitted netting under the motorway bridge.

These types of nets are installed to stop birds from defecating on the public footpath, but instead have become a trap for the birds, in which they are dying.

Miss Keenan said: “What’s clearly happened is whoever has fitted it hasn’t checked or is concerned about birds nesting under the bridge.

“It has been a really long process. We get a lot of promises and a lot of talk, it’s just about if the action happens. I hope they follow through and make changes for the future, because it needs to be reconsidered as it’s so damaging.

“Lots of people will think I’m crackers, but it is a horrible thing to see birds that are suffering, it’s ghastly really.

“The netting is contradicting its own purpose, as it should be there as a preventative measure, but we have poo and rotting animals.”

Miss Keenan says despite being informed the birds had been removed, she states this is not yet the case.

“I’ve contacted the RSPCA over 10 times because a non-animal rescue organisation shouldn’t be trusted to complete the task without supervision. A lot of the birds are still trapped It’s time for a rethink about how humanity is linked to the habitats that enabled its development in the first place.”