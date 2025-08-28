It might have been the driest first half of the year on record, but at the three recycling centres in Wigan, the continued good weather has meant that another record has been broken.

For it has been the busiest start to the year ever with 279k vehicles entering the borough’s FCC Environment sites from January to the end of June compared to 247k during the time last year, matched only by the volume of visits during Covid.

Wigan Council’s waste and recycling partner operates 100 household waste and recycling centres across the UK and the business has seen the number of site visits up everywhere due in part to the sun shining.

FCC area Supervisor Tracy Roe said: "The Great British weather we are continuing to have had has brough a huge increase in traffic as garden and household de-clutters continue alongside larger DIY projects so our three facilities in Wigan have seen a big increase in visitors.

The Kirkless Recycling Centre at Ince has experienced a very busy summer

"But the data surprised even us, typically we would expect to see about 200 thousand visits to site but instead we had logged a whopping 279 thousand visitors by the end of June alone.

“We are proud to say that the sites have coped well with the volumes of both visits and managing the materials brought to us for recycling and disposal” continued Tracy “but there are some ways the public can help us keep the sites running smoothly for them.

"By pre-sorting as much as you can at home, it will be easier to recycle your waste and make your visit to the tip quicker.”

Items broadly break down into the following materials:

Small electrical items such as kettles or toasters, electric toothbrushes or shavers;

Larger electrical items such as TVs, fridges, microwaves, washing machines and computing equipment;

Clothing and textiles;

Carpets;

Falling apart furniture, from inside your home or from the garden;

Grass cuttings, we’ll even take your weeds and plant clippings;

Mattresses;

Cooking oil;

Telephone directories/old catalogues;

Scrap metal including old saucepans;

Paint tins; and

Batteries and light bulbs.

Taking these simple steps can help:

Use the right bin: food waste can be recycled in your green wheelie bin at home so that doesn’t have to come to the recycling centre. FCC doesn’t have facilities to recycle food on site.

Sort your boot: sorting items for the recycling centre at home before coming to site makes your visit quicker. Sorting your items also help the teams ensure as much as possible can be sent for recycling.

Don’t bag mixed items: teams on site manually sort through all the bags brought to the site to ensure everything that can be recycled is recycled and you can help by bringing items loose or bagged separately so they can be placed in the right skip.

Bring your batteries, vapes and anything else with a battery to us in a separate container. These batteries cause fires when they are placed in household bins or the wrong skip at the Recycling Centre as they can create a fire when they are crushed, these fires put both our staff and our buildings at great risk.

Tracy added: “We are asking for a little help from residents of Wigan borough because the teams on site at all three recycling centres work really hard to ensure we minimize the amount of waste that cannot be recycled by reusing and recycling everything we can.

“Lots of people who come to the centres are really aware of what they are getting rid of and where, and we are really grateful to them for their efforts. By sorting ahead of time, and helping our teams get the right items into the right skips, we can all recycle more together.”

Wigan’s Recycling Centres are located at:

Kirkless, Makerfield Way, Higher Ince, WN2 2PR

Slag Lane, Leigh, WA3 1BZ

Chanters Industrial Estate, Atherton, M46 9BP

Sites are operating on the summer hours of 8am to 7.45pm, until the last Sunday in October.

For further information about the sites and the waste permit scheme in operation visit www.wigan.gov.uk/Recycling [wigan.gov.uk]