Wigan borough firm becomes one of the first in its sector to achieve carbon-neutral status.
A Wigan borough company has become one of the first industrial equipment hire firms to achieve carbon-neutral status.
In 2021 Astley Hire embarked on a 12-month long project to address how they could further minimise the environmental impact of the business.The company has held the ISO 14001 environmental standard for many years but was inspired to make the big push for carbon neutrality by the UK’s target to become carbon neutral by 2050.
And so the firm achieved that status on its own for December 2020 to November 2021 under the PAS 2026 framework.By working together to form and implement a comprehensive carbon scheme, they were able to reduce a potential carbon footprint of 142.08 tons down to a residual value of 48.24 tons, which has been offset via the government approved Carbon Footprint scheme.Astley Hire’s general manager Martin Doran, said: “We have always been aware of the impact of our business activities on the outside world. I am pleased to have reached this significant milestone of zero-carbon neutrality and be one of the first hire companies in the UK to have achieved this status. Our customers who prioritise their green credentials can benefit greatly from knowing they are hiring equipment from a carbon-neutral provider.”Being carbon-neutral is the first milestone in a long term effort to reduce the business’s carbon output and the requirement for carbon offset. Astley Hire’s aim for 2022 is to reduce carbon offset by a further 10 per cent, with similar targets for future years.
Over 2022 and beyond, the firm says it will examine business processes and seek ways to improve key areas such as their vehicle fleet efficiency, fuel for hire equipment, employee commuting, and the digitalisation of processes.Directors Stephen and Michael Dorricott said: “This is probably one of the biggest milestones we have reached as a business in our 56 years of existence. We, as directors, have always been passionate about reducing the environmental impact of the business we own.“We are aware that this is only one step in our journey and there is still work to do.”