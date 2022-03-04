And so the firm achieved that status on its own for December 2020 to November 2021 under the PAS 2026 framework.By working together to form and implement a comprehensive carbon scheme, they were able to reduce a potential carbon footprint of 142.08 tons down to a residual value of 48.24 tons, which has been offset via the government approved Carbon Footprint scheme.Astley Hire’s general manager Martin Doran, said: “We have always been aware of the impact of our business activities on the outside world. I am pleased to have reached this significant milestone of zero-carbon neutrality and be one of the first hire companies in the UK to have achieved this status. Our customers who prioritise their green credentials can benefit greatly from knowing they are hiring equipment from a carbon-neutral provider.”Being carbon-neutral is the first milestone in a long term effort to reduce the business’s carbon output and the requirement for carbon offset. Astley Hire’s aim for 2022 is to reduce carbon offset by a further 10 per cent, with similar targets for future years.