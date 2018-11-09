Chadwick's set to leave Standish as plans are unveiled for retirement village

Popular Standish fine-foods emporium Chadwick's is leaving Standish with the site set to be redeveloped into 'sensitively-designed apartments for older people'.



John Chadwick, Managing Director of Noel Chadwick, said: “Generations of Chadwicks have served the Standish community since 1761 and we have been extremely proud to be part of the community. However, we feel the time has come to start a new chapter in our life, and are currently exploring the possibility of other sites in the area.

Chadwick's in Standish

"We are pleased to be working with McCarthy and Stone to take forward this site into the future."

McCarthy and Stone is in the early stages of working up proposals to redevelop Chadwick’s family businesses into sensitively-designed apartments for older people.

The scheme will comprise of around 31 Retirement Living and around 61 Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) apartments, specifically designed to support homeowners to live an active life whilst maintaining their independence.

The completed development will also feature on-site car parking and professionally landscaped gardens.

Retirement Living developments include communal facilities such as a homeowners’ lounge, guest suite and lift access to all floors.

Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) accommodation provides additional facilities to meet the needs of residents in later life, such as the availability of 24-hour care provision, on-site restaurant and a laundry room.

The community is invited to view McCarthy and Stone’s plans for the site at a public exhibition on Tuesday 20th November 2018 between 3pm and 7pm at Britannia Hotel.

Ian Wilkins, Divisional Managing Director (North) for McCarthy and Stone said: “I would encourage all local representatives and residents to attend the exhibition. We value the opinions of the local community and welcome all feedback.

"Our team recognise the rising demand for specialist retirement accommodation in Standish and have spent time carefully researching the local area to ensure our proposal can complement its surroundings whilst meeting the needs of older people in the area.

"We are looking forward to discussing the proposals further with both local residents and representatives of the community. At the public exhibition members of our project team will be on hand to answer questions and listen to any feedback. Where possible, feedback received will be incorporated into the final designs of the proposal."