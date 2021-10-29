Church Wigan joins climate justice relay
Church Wigan are showing their support in the fight for climate change.
A group of young people from the organisation joined up with Christian Aid’s “Rise to the moment” initiative.
Christian Aid, together with Young Christian Climate Network has been promoting a journey of prayer and action as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) gets under way.
It included a relay across the UK was planned to raise the message of climate justice, kicking off in Cornwall after the G7 Summit in June and making its way across the UK until it reaches COP26 host city Glasgow this coming week.
Voluntary youth worker Christiane Cook said: “There were eight of us that went from Wigan, we were a small part of a bigger group.
“The strapline for the relay was we are all in the same storm but not in the same boat, which shows that less fortunate people suffer from climate change more than most.
“It’s really important for us to get involved with projects like this as we are all about being a presence in the community and bringing the church to the people.
“Liverpool Diocese has an eco-policy so it is something we are very passionate
about.
“We are worried about our young people and how they are affected by climate change, so the more we can do locally the better. Our vision is to have transformed places and transformed people through Jesus so we want to make a difference,”
Alongside the relay, several worship communities in Wigan made boats which were taken to Liverpool Cathedral and laid on the altar.
There were thousands of paper boats taken to the cathedral from all over the area and the Wigan group was really impressed with the sense of togetherness and the strength of support.
