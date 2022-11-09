Explosion and fire risk from wrongly disposed-of batteries at Wigan's recycling centres

There has been a significant rise in fire-related incidents at recycling centres and waste treatment facilities which are often attributed to compromised batteries when being handled or stored.

To help raise awareness, representatives from the local authority and FCC Environment attended the Battery Breakfast at Wigan Borough Armed Forces HQ in Wigan to remind residents of the importance of depositing all electrical and battery-operated items to any of the three recycling centres in the borough.

Dead batteries discarded with other waste and recycling are likely to be crushed or punctured once the waste is collected and processed.

The Wigan Council Kirkless Recycling Centre, Ince.

Tracy Roe of FCC Environment said: “The majority of these fire incidents are caused by batteries which have been improperly discarded and which are subsequently found in the general rubbish or mixed with other recyclable materials.

"The hidden batteries are likely to be damaged as the material is handled and processed prior to being sent for treatment.”

Some battery types such as Lithium-ion (Li-ion) and nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH) can ignite or even explode upon being damaged, once this happens other materials can set fire pretty quickly including paper, leading to serious incidents which can put lives at risk.

Despite often being safe to use, Lithium-ion batteries are most dangerous if they are not dealt with adequately after use.

These batteries are often found in products like laptops, tablets, mobile phones, radio-controlled toys, Bluetooth devices, shavers, electric toothbrushes, power tools, scooters and even e-cigarettes.

FCC Environment asks that all residents ensure they recycle batteries within the designated container at the recycling centre or at the local supermarket.

Find your nearest battery recycling outlet from the Recycle Now Locator – Find a local recycling point

The three Recycling Centres:

Kirkless, Makerfield Way, Higher Ince, WN2 2PR, Slag Lane, Leigh, WA3 1BZ Chanters Industrial Estate, Atherton, M46 9BP

Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for environment, Coun Paul Prescott, said: “We really do need to raise awareness of how to correctly dispose of batteries.

“It is a really important issue and recycling your batteries properly- in the dedicated area- helps to prevent fires and keeps our staff members and sites as safe as they possibly can be.

