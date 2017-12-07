Eyesore park spruced up by volunteers

A park dubbed an “eyesore” by a regular visitor has been spruced up.

Anthony Bridge said last month that he had stopped going to Alexandra Park in Newtown after his dog, a cocker spaniel named Amber, cut her paw on broken glass.

He said he had reported a string of problems to Wigan Council in recent months, including racist and offensive graffiti, litter, drugs paraphernalia and a blocked drain.

Now, council staff have taken part in a volunteer day to make some improvements to the park.

They planted 1,500 wildflower bulbs and fruit trees, picked up litter and did presentation and habitat improvement works.

Penny McGinty, assistant director for contracts and corporate assets at the council, said: “As part of The Deal, Wigan Council employees can give back two volunteer days per year to the community.

“Our corporate land management and green spaces teams recently did a volunteer day at Alexandra Park, which included tree and bulb planting, general habitat management and litter picking.

“We have retained Green Flag status, which recognises well managed parks, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the local community.

“Furthermore, as part of our improvement plans, we have recently installed gym equipment and have repaired the blocked drains which contributed to localised flooding in the park.

“In addition, we are in the process of procuring several new pieces of skate equipment and are looking into commissioning a graffiti artist to paint the existing equipment. We will continue to engage with the skate park users to design this work and the art will be designed in partnership with them.”

Last month Mr Bridge, of Billinge Road, told Wigan Today that while he was pleased the council was doing something, he did not feel the clean-up was enough.

He said council staff had promised to walk around to see what needed to be done, but this had not happened.

He wanted more to be done to clean up the park.

The Post has previously reported on graffiti being daubed on the skate park , including swastikas and offensive words.

Mr Bridge said there were also problems with anti-social behaviour, fires, litter and broken glass.

People wishing to get involved with maintaining the area can contact the Friends Of Alexandra Park by emailing friendsofalexparkwigan@outlook.com