Glowing spiral spotted in skies over Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Mar 2025, 07:04 BST

Wigan stargazers were treated to a bizarre night-time phenomenon in the borough’s skies.

For a time folk were reporting the glowing spiral as a UFO and several residents, including those in Appley Bridge and Leigh, captured it on film asking for help in identifying it.

But it has since emerged that the likeliest explanation is that it was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch in the US.

The cloud-like shape, which was visible for several minutes before fading, is thought to have been caused by leftover fuel released by the rocket.

The vortex seen in the skies over LeighThe vortex seen in the skies over Leigh
The Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's space company lifted off around 1.50pm local time in Florida (5.50pm GMT) on a classified US government mission.

The Falcon 9 is a reusable rocket.

After launch, it releases what is called its payload - whatever it is carrying, such as a satellite, to complete its mission - which continues its journey into space.

The rocket then turns back around towards Earth. As it does, it ejects any leftover fuel, which freezes instantly due to the altitude in a spiral pattern caused by the rocket's movement.

Light is then reflected off the frozen fuel, making it visible on Earth.

The glowing swirl was photographed in many parts of England and Wales, and was also seen in parts of Europe.

