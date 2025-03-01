Eco-friendly housing (photo: Adobe)

​​“What role can good advice play in making our buildings safe from the effects of climate change?” Homes and other properties in the UK are at risk from the effects of the climate crisis, and the professionals who design and construct buildings have an increasingly important role to play in protecting our homes.

Until this year, national planning and investment decisions were based on outdated flood and erosion maps that didn’t account for climate change. But the recent release of updated Environment Agency maps, which included climate projections, show just how severe the situation is becoming.

By the middle of this century a shocking one in four properties in England could be at risk of flooding. Between 2040 and 2060, up to 6.1 million properties could be affected by surface water flooding, and 3.1 million homes will be vulnerable to river and coastal flooding, with many experiencing water depths exceeding 30cm.

Coastal erosion: no safety net

For people living by the coast, many of whom are retirees, life has become a living nightmare as rising sea levels threaten thousands of properties and the ground below communities literally erodes, and homes tumble into the sea.

Unlike flood damage, which has some insurance coverage, homeowners facing coastal erosion have no financial safety net. The national coastal erosion risk map (NCERM) estimates that 5,200 properties will be lost to the sea by 2055, increasing to 19,700 by 2105.

This assumes all Shoreline Management Plans (SMPs) are implemented. But given the UK’s current economic limitations, it’s unlikely that all protective measures will be funded. And if SMPs are not put in place, the number of homes at risk could increase nine-fold. There are an increasing number of UK climate refugees – residents forced to abandon their homes because of natural disasters and environmental changes. Flooding and extreme weather events are no longer rare occurrences but are increasing realities.

With all these problems bearing down on us, it’s vital that developers, planners and surveyors – whose job it is to value land and buildings and provide expert advice on construction – include climate considerations to future proof properties.

Relying on outdated information results in financial losses, uninsurable homes, and unfortunately even loss of life. But there are measures to limit future harm during retrofits or new build.

Solutions for the future

Buildings account for 39 per cent of global energy-related carbon emissions, and the construction sector is one of the most wasteful, typically reusing just one per cent of demolition materials.

Using sustainable building methods is vital and integrating features like green roofs, elevated floors, and proper flood-ready drainage will become more important. Low-carbon construction, promote resilient building materials, and advocate for climate-conscious planning.

The UK experienced record-breaking heat in 2024, with temperatures reaching over 40°C. Traditional cooling methods like air conditioning are energy intensive. Instead, shading, and passive cooling can keep homes comfortable and reduce energy use and therefore electricity bills.

Wildfires, which were once rare in the UK, have increased dramatically, with 24,000 recorded in 2022 – four times the previous year’s figure – so fire safety in building design is crucial.

The built environment needs to adapt swiftly, and sound advice is vital in driving this by incorporating strategies into every aspect of building design and construction to keep people safe for the extreme weather events that are becoming more common. The role of property professionals and data in defending our homes from the effects of climate change has never been more critical.

If you’re concerned about flooding, the charity One Home has lots of helpful advice on how to protect your property and you can check your risk here Visit https://www.gov.uk/check-long-term-flood-risk website.

How people can help to green their communities

Reducing the carbon footprint of your neighbourhood is much easier when everyone works together. With teamwork, we can all make the communities where we live healthier and more sustainable places – now, and for future generations.

The key is getting a core group of people involved to start with. It might take a bit of organisation to get the ball rolling, but you could start a local social media group, a WhatsApp group, or hold a meeting to brainstorm ideas with your neighbours. The more people who get involved, the more of an impact on your community you can make.

Spruce up your home with plants

One of the easiest ways to make your community greener is by encouraging everyone to plant plants and flowers in their homes. Whether it’s a front or back garden, a balcony, or even just a window box, adding some greenery can make a big difference to the ecological diversity of the area. Planting some bee-friendly flowers or growing herbs to share with your neighbours is a start, and potted plants on doorsteps can help brighten up the street.

Start a community garden

If you live in an area that’s short on open space, a community garden is a great way to bring neighbours together to improve local biodiversity. Team up with some other residents to turn an unused plot of land into a shared garden which will provide fresh fruit, veg or flowers. Group gardening is a lot of fun and it’s a great way to meet new people.

Plant some trees

Trees improve air quality, provide shade in summer and help fight climate change. Join your local council or an environmental group like the Woodland Trust to organise a tree-planting event in your area. Schools, parks, and disused land are all great places to add more greenery and improve the local environment.

Leave the car at home

Encouraging your neighbours to walk, cycle, or take public transport instead of driving helps to cut down on local pollution and traffic congestion. Try setting up a local car-sharing scheme or organising a walk to school day for families in the area. Not only does this help the environment, but it’s also a great way to build stronger ties with your neighbours.

Recycle and reduce waste together

Recycling is great but reducing waste is even better. Try setting up a neighbourhood swap shop for books, toys, clothes and household items. You can combine it with a community picnic in your local park, or set up a social media page where residents can advertise their swaps.

