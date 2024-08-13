Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fantastic eyesight put to good use!

Well, this morning’s Dad and Lad Wetland Wander. There were a obvious trio of recently fledged Herons we came across and the provided some good entertainment with their squabbling and cursing at one another! They were trying out how good their aim was and how accurate – not very during the time we were watching them. The heron relies on slow determined stealth combined with lightning quick reactions to catch its dinner or breakfast in these three’s case! Their eyesight is incredible – at least three times more detailed than ours, plus its binocular vision gives it very good depth perception. It also has a built in “zoom lens” – allowing the bird to switch instantaneously between telescopic and macro vision (probably better than my camera gear I had with me). Herons seek out their prey usually while standing in water, and then seizes it with their long pointed beaks. Their eyes are directed slightly forward, giving it a certain degree of binocular vision, and they are well able to allow for the effect of light refraction at the water surface when lining up its beak on the fish.

A heron’s diet is a pretty broad and varied affair although primarily fish and amphibians, they are not that fussy and if it’s on offer will happily feed on small rodents, reptiles and even birds! They are more often than not encountered stood as still as a statue on their long thin legs in shallow water patiently waiting for their next meal to swim by. When feeling particularly lazy the heron will visit gardens with ponds for a quick and easy snack. Our neighbour lost his pride and joy collection of Koi carp to one individual who sussed how to manoeuvre between the taught lines of string that criss-crossed the surface of his pond. Thankfully he put it down to experience and a better fitting net soon covered the surface which did its job and kept the Heron out!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family that Herons belong to are (mostly) tall, long-legged, long-billed wading birds. They can be found in wetlands throughout the world, searching for fish, crabs and as I mentioned occasionally, frogs, small mammals and even young birds. They are aided in this by the arrangement of the vertebrae in their neck (they have the same number as other birds), which are constructed to form a hinge with which they can spear a fish with astonishing rapidity. They can be split into three groups. The herons, which are usually colonial, nest in the tops of trees; the Heronries Survey run by the British Trust for Ornithology is the longest running single species survey in the world, having started in 1928. The egrets, are similar tall birds, but with an all-white plumage and long head plumes then finally, the bitterns which are solitary, secretive creatures of reedbeds, where their cryptic brown plumage camouflages them well, making them extremely hard to see. We are lucky in that bitterns are regulars in some of our larger reedbeds within the borough.