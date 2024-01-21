Knotweed: Six areas in and around the Wigan borough with live cases of Japanese knotweed

Japanese knotweed was imported into the UK in the nineteenth century and has since spread like wildfire to become a major pest.

It has been known to cause damage to buildings by targeting weak points, such as cracks in masonry, and attempting to grow through them.

With more than 29,500 confirmed cases each year, Wigan is also affected by this difficult-to-get-rid-of plant.

By visiting https://horticulture.co.uk/japanese-knotweed/ you can view cases in your area, when they were reported and record more sightings of your own.

Here are some areas in Wigan affected by the weed.

1 . Worsley Mesnes This case in Worsley Mesnes was recorded in 2019

2 . Ashton-in-Makerfield Many cases remain live in Ashton-in-Makerfield with recordings dating back to 1995

3 . Standish Standish has recently had cases of knotweed reported

4 . River Douglas A number of sightings have been reported at River Douglas