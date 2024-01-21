News you can trust since 1853
Knotweed: Six areas in and around the Wigan borough with live cases of Japanese knotweed

Japanese knotweed was imported into the UK in the nineteenth century and has since spread like wildfire to become a major pest.
By Matt Pennington
Published 21st Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

It has been known to cause damage to buildings by targeting weak points, such as cracks in masonry, and attempting to grow through them.

With more than 29,500 confirmed cases each year, Wigan is also affected by this difficult-to-get-rid-of plant.

By visiting https://horticulture.co.uk/japanese-knotweed/ you can view cases in your area, when they were reported and record more sightings of your own.

Here are some areas in Wigan affected by the weed.

This case in Worsley Mesnes was recorded in 2019

1. Worsley Mesnes

This case in Worsley Mesnes was recorded in 2019 Photo: submit

Many cases remain live in Ashton-in-Makerfield with recordings dating back to 1995

2. Ashton-in-Makerfield

Many cases remain live in Ashton-in-Makerfield with recordings dating back to 1995 Photo: submit

Standish has recently had cases of knotweed reported

3. Standish

Standish has recently had cases of knotweed reported Photo: submit

A number of sightings have been reported at River Douglas

4. River Douglas

A number of sightings have been reported at River Douglas Photo: submit

