An awe-inspiring public art performance featuring eye-catching wildlife puppets captivated thousands when it came to a Wigan borough park.

The Herds – a large herd of life-sized wild animals – called into Pennington Flash on a 20,000km journey from Africa to the Arctic Circle. The visit was part of the Manchester International Festival 2025, highlighting the impact of climate change and a warning about animals having to flee their natural habitats.

The life-sized elephant was the star of the show

The life-sized elephant was the star of the show

A zebra dashes through Pennington Park to avoid being captured

A zebra dashes through Pennington Park to avoid being captured

The handlers of the giant puppets took their time to get the movements just right

The handlers of the giant puppets took their time to get the movements just right

Monkeying around in Pennington Park

Monkeying around in Pennington Park

