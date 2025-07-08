The Herds – a large herd of life-sized wild animals – called into Pennington Flash on a 20,000km journey from Africa to the Arctic Circle. The visit was part of the Manchester International Festival 2025, highlighting the impact of climate change and a warning about animals having to flee their natural habitats.
1. The Herds
The life-sized elephant was the star of the show Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. The Herds
A zebra dashes through Pennington Park to avoid being captured Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. The Herds
The handlers of the giant puppets took their time to get the movements just right Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. The Herds
Monkeying around in Pennington Park Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
