A £50m scheme to “future proof” Wigan’s sewer system and improve water quality at Pennington Flash has been unveiled by United Utilities.

It has submitted a formal request to Wigan Council to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is needed for the initial phase of the work.

The North West water and wastewater company is investing £50m at six sites to create 33,000 cubic metres of new storage – the equivalent of more than 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools – that will reduce the number of times that six storm overflows spill, improving water quality in Borsdane Brook and Hey Brook.

Bosses say the planned work will also reduce phosphorus inputs into the water courses and take into account the future population growth in the borough.

Landmark nature site Pennington Flash is part of The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh – a group of eight sites that together form Greater Manchester’s first and only National Nature Reserve (NNR).

Work is expected to begin later this year, with all the improvements delivered by 2030.

Andrew Cunliffe, wastewater business lead for Greater Manchester at UU, said: “We’re embarking on the largest transformation of the region’s water and wastewater networks in a century.

“This scheme will play an important role in improving water quality at a much-loved nature reserve whilst also supporting plans for Wigan’s expected growth.”

UU says it will be spending more than £13bn over the next five years to protect and enhance over 500km of rivers, lakes and bathing waters whilst safeguarding drinking water supplies for millions of customers.